‘We’re back’: With the strikes finally nearing an end, Netflix wastes no time getting to work on the return of one of its biggest-ever hits

With a light finally appearing at the end of the tunnel after studios finally decided that it was actually worth paying creatives a fair wage after all, the gears of production are ready to begin turning following striking writers and actors successfully grinding Hollywood to a standstill. Wasting no time at all, Stranger Things is already raring to go.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix juggernaut was intended to begin filming its last run of episodes in June of this year, but that was obviously delayed when the highest-paid executives in the business opted not to share a tiny percentage of the wealth. With an agreement now in place for the WGA, though, the writing team have already made it clear it’s time for that long-awaited return to Hawkins to start heating up.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Stranger Things 5 is anywhere close to making it to Netflix, with 2025 the most realistic estimate for when subscribers can expect the swansong to premiere. In turn, that means six years could have realistically passed between the third and fifth seasons, which is a ludicrous amount of time for any TV show to churn out what stands to be just 16 episodes in total.

Not that an extended gap did anything to prevent Season 4 from becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched originals of all-time, and you can bank on the last outing for the cast and crew to do the very same thing. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then the sheer power of Stranger Things as a brand means that it might just seize the number one spot and smash all existing records whenever it does eventually arrive.