The final season of a departing Netflix favorite goes full ‘Stranger Things’ and bows out with an epic feature-length finale

The streaming era has made a mockery of the idea of set running times for any TV series, with all of the major players happy to drop episodes that range from under 30 minutes to in or around an hour, often within the same season of the same show. Taking that idea and running with it, the upcoming fourth and final season of Sex Education has confirmed it’ll be bowing out with a luxurious feature-length finale.

Even though the latest run of episodes was confirmed to be the last featuring the current cast of characters – which makes sense when none of them can realistically play teenagers for any longer without descending into self-parody – there have already been hints from its creator that spin-offs could be on the cards.

Photo via Netflix

As one of the most popular recurring shows at Netflix’s disposal, it would make sense for the platform to send the Moordale High gang out on a high note before potentially returning to the drawing board, and that appears to be the case after it was confirmed the eighth and final episode of Sex Education‘s last-ever season will come in at a whopping 83 minutes.

To be fair, there’s going to be a lot of narrative loose ends to tie up, and everybody involved will want to do justice to the revolving door of favorites to have captured hearts and imaginations over the last few years. It’s not quite the ridiculous of the two and a half hour conclusion to Stranger Things 4 – or even the penultimate chapter, for that matter – but it’s nonetheless set to be a mini-movie in its own right.