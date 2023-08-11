‘There’s always potential for more to be explored in that world’: One of Netflix’s biggest shows confirmed to be ending may not be ending at all

Not many Netflix shows are afforded the opportunity to reach a natural conclusion, seeing as the streaming service’s rampant cancellation crusade claims dozens of victims each and every year, but the mastermind behind smash hit Sex Education may not be ready to give up entirely.

High school-set projects only have a finite shelf life as it is, considering that actors playing teenagers into their 30s isn’t exactly the most convincing thing in the world, so it makes sense that the upcoming fourth season of the ribald and raucous comedy would mark the finish line for a cast who’ve largely moved onto bigger and potentially better things, even if a handful aren’t even coming back for the finale.

Photo via Netflix

However, creator Laurie Nunn isn’t entirely opposed to the idea of spin-offs, revealing in an interview with Netflix’s own TUDUM that the door won’t be getting shut completely, even if this particular iteration of Sex Education will be riding off into the sunset when its next batch of episodes drops.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Netflix has already shown through The Witcher and Stranger Things that it remains open to the idea of expanding its most-watched episodic properties, although they’re admittedly both high concept fantasies as opposed to teen comic dramas. There can be too much of a good thing, though, so maybe it’s better to just leave Sex Education alone following its impending swansong.