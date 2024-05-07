Full ‘Queen Of Tears’ episode 15 recap. Does Hyun-woo die in the penultimate episode?

Episode 15 of Queen of Tears set up the season finale brilliantly. Hae-In and Hyun-Woo’s incredible relationship was the backbone of the series, and fans ultimately rooted for the couple through thick and thin.

Right on the cusp of the series’ end, the penultimate episode of Queen of Tears was a true emotional roller coaster, as Eun-sung’s scheme becomes intensified, leading to a horrid ending. Here’s a complete recap of the episode.

Episode 15 recap

Episode 15 continues from the previous episode, where Hae-in lost her memories due to life-saving surgery, and Eun-sung executed his elaborate scheme to replace Hyun-woo in her life. Hae-in struggles to regain her lost memories while unaware that Eun-sung manipulates her perception of reality. Just before his arrest, we see Hyun-woo reading the diary that Hae-in left him. However, the diary falls into Eun-sung’s hands during Hyun-woo’s arrest. Having taken Hyun-woo’s place in Hae-in’s life, Eun-sung goes to extreme lengths to maintain his deceit, including burning Hae-in’s diary. Thankfully, the diary is saved by the first snowfall.

Upon their return to Korea, Eun-sung persists in his deception, going as far as warning his mother, whom he finds out was responsible for the attack on Hae-in’s life in Germany. Despite his efforts, Hae-in begins to sense a deeper connection to Hyun-woo. The MP3 player triggers a resurgence of memories, and when she visits Hyun-woo in prison, a noticeable change occurs. Then comes Hyun-woo’s trial, which was orchestrated by Eun-sung to ensure his imprisonment.

However, as the trial progresses, it becomes glaring that the evidence against Hyun-woo is flimsy, undermining Eun-sung’s scheme. Moreover, Eun-sung’s mother has orchestrated a vote to dismiss him from Queens Group, and his involvement in investment fraud has come back to haunt him. Just before Hae-in lost her memories, she had arranged an impromptu wedding ceremony with Hyun-woo at an aquarium. They coincidentally meet there again, where Hyun-woo emphasizes once more not to trust anything Eun-sung says.

A dark cliffhanger

Soon after, Hae-in starts uncovering evidence that supports Hyun-woo’s warnings. She comes across a video from a hidden camera and notices the absence of injury marks on Eun-sung’s hand, further solidifying her doubts about Eun-sung’s honesty. Hae-in then receives a parcel from Germany that contains her diary, triggering a flood of memories. Just as Hae-in reunites emotionally with Hyun-woo, Eun-sung’s desperation peaks. He orchestrates a kidnapping of Hae-in and as Hyun-woo tries to get to her, he is knocked down by a car.

