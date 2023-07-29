The Netflix franchise set to keep expanding despite everybody wanting it to disappear forever impales the #1 spot in 48 countries

Review of: Reviewed by: Scott CampbellRating:No RatingOn July 29, 2023Last modified:July 29, 2023Summary:More DetailsAt the end of the day, Netflix is under no obligation to listen to its subscribers if it continues making money in the way that it does, which is nonetheless a bizarre way to run a business. The ongoing backlash has made […]

At the end of the day, Netflix is under no obligation to listen to its subscribers if it continues making money in the way that it does, which is nonetheless a bizarre way to run a business. The ongoing backlash has made it perfectly clear that a huge number of people would be thrilled were The Witcher to disappear forever, so what is the streaming service doing in response? That’s right; even more content from the Continent.

The announcement that season 3 would mark Henry Cavill’s final go-round as Geralt of Rivia was the ignition point, especially when Liam Hemsworth was announced as his replacement in one of the most hotly-contested recasting calls of the modern era. To be fair, though, the rot had already started to set in after Blood Origin ended up as one of Netflix’s worst-reviewed original shows of all-time.

Image via Netflix

And yet, not only are there rumors that season 5 of the main story has already been approved, but The Rats spin-off has reportedly finished production, while there’s another feature-length animation on the way to go along with the previously-announced children and family-focused project that fundamentally misunderstands what The Witcher is and what it’s supposed to do.

And yet, when FlixPatrol reveals that Cavill’s final three-episode stint in the lead role has instantly seized the number one spot in 48 countries around the world following its premiere, you’ve got to think the reason why Netflix isn’t paying any heed to the bad buzz is because folks are going to keep watching regardless.