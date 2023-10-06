‘Good TV is back’: One of Netflix’s most-watched originals of all-time makes a triumphant return after almost 2 and a half years away

If it isn't the biggest show on the planet by the end of today, something has gone seriously wrong.

Anytime Netflix debuts a thriller, it’s guaranteed to become one of the biggest and most-talked about originals at the streaming service’s disposal. With that in mind, when the thriller in question also happens to be a series that saw both of its previous seasons rank among the most-watched shows in company history, then you’d best believe the excitement surrounding the return of Lupin is real.

Nobody really expected a French-language heist caper revolving around a gentleman thief who was himself inspired and indebted to a literary creation to wind up as a global sensation, but the combination of charismatic star Omar Sy, no shortage of style, and the sort of light and breezy entertainment precision-engineered to inspire binge-watching has turned Lupin into a worldwide phenomenon.

Since premiering yesterday, the seven-episode Part 3 hasn’t just maintained its perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s been flying high as one of the hottest trending topics on social media. Suffice to say, there’s not many dissenters out there, with Lupin continuing to bask in the warm glow of both critical and audience acclaim.

nah this new season is just too good, I’m gagged at literally every episode, good tv is back 😭☝🏾 #LupinNetflix — Irène (@ihjk_13) October 6, 2023

Currently watching LUPIN and it’s still good and exciting as it was in season 1 2 and 3 #LupinNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/j51ZDtJAs3 — Lost in translation (@itstenchoe) October 5, 2023

The ending part of lupin 3 is wild, like I have so many questions. I can’t wait for season 4. Though I’m still not a fan of his disguises 🙄 #LupinNetflix pic.twitter.com/OpCLidzFfj — Cynthia (@bossssslady001) October 5, 2023

Not to dive into spoiler territory for those who haven’t caught up as of yet, but the door is left wide open for a Part 4 by the time the credits roll on the most recent finale. Should Lupin live up to the high standards set by its predecessors when it comes to nothing but cold, hard, viewership data, then you can bank on Netflix attempting to keep this gravy train rolling for as long as possible.