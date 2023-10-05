After a 26-month wait, a Netflix thriller that became one of its biggest-ever shows twice over returns with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There aren’t many shows in Netflix history that have managed to become one of the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched titles of all-time, and the number to have accomplished that feat twice is even more minuscule, so it goes without saying that Lupin is unquestionably one of the company’s marquee properties.

In fact, when Omar Sy’s first run of episodes as gentleman thief Assane Diop first premiered in January of 2021, it became the second top-viewed original series to ever release on Netflix behind Bridgerton‘s first season, while Part 2 ended up as the sixth-biggest foreign-language hit the streamer had ever seen.

As a result, that places immense pressure on Part 3 to live up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessors, especially when almost two and a half years have passed since the second chapter was added to the content library in June of 2021. Absence does tend to make the heart grow fonder, and it helps exponentially that Lupin has managed to maintain its light-footed quality for the third time running.

Not only that, but the series is also carrying a perfect 100 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and you can bet your house on millions upon millions of subscribers the world over bingeing the latest seven light, breezy, fast-paced, and fun-filled heist escapades as soon as they possibly can.

It may not be quite as splashy as many of Netflix’s other household properties, but if you base it on nothing but how many people have watched, then Lupin has quietly become one of the most powerful weapons in the episodic arsenal.