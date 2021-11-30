Last week, Marvel launched their latest Disney+ series, Hawkeye, and while it drew is over one million viewers, it was substantially less than the previously released Marvel series to the streaming platform.

According to a report, piracy was a factor. Deadline cites data from London-based data company MUSO, which details the most pirated TV and movie content of the last week. Topping the TV piracy chart was Hawkeye followed by Amazon’s latest fantasy series, The Wheel of Time.

Hawkeye wasn’t the only Marvel property to be stuck hard by piracy last week. On the movie side of things, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage was the most pirated movie of the week. This comes after the film was finally made available for purchase digitally after launching in some regions on Oct. 1.

In areas where its cinematic launch previously took place, fans have now got the opportunity to purchase the film and watch from home. Other regions have only just seen the film added to theaters. With a perfect digital version now out there on the web, piracy is a lot easier.

Other victims of piracy include the latest 007 movie No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Netflix’s Red Notice, and Dune. According to this list, even films and shows that are free to stream with subscriptions aren’t safe from piracy.