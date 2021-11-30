Marvel’s Hawkeye, an original series on Disney Plus featuring Jeremy Renner as one of the original tentpole Avengers, had some of the softest numbers of any premiere on the network.

Hawkeye flew into 1.5 million households from Wednesday through Sunday, according to Samba TV, which measures viewing habits in 3 million households over five-minute increments.

When compared to other popular Disney Plus franchises, that’s not so great. For example, Loki pulled 1.9 million over five days. Falcon and the Winter Soldier (1.8 million) and WandaVision (1.6 million) also beat out Hawkeye.

Disney Plus has about 118 million subscribers around the world, but the soft viewership numbers for the show don’t necessarily mean it’s bad. The show sits at around 94 % fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it could always grow viewerships in the future.

It could also mean people just aren’t that interested in Hawkeye as a character in general or Renner’s portrayal of Clint Barton.

In terms of demographics, the first episode of the show was viewed slightly more by women. It was most watched in Portland, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

Renner was a pivotal character in Marvel’s Avengers. He recently said that he would never watch the iconic Avengers: Endgame movie again because it was a fairly emotional experience for the actor.

“I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us,” Renner said. “We were all laughing and weeping, and it was a lot, it was a lot to do. I’ll never watch that again. It was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we’re laughing. It’s amazing, we were like audience members, and that was awesome to experience. That was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”

Another big part of the show is Kate Bishop, played by actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld, an archer and Hawkeye’s biggest fan. Before the show, the character had only made one appearance on screen as a cameo in Avengers: Ultron Revolution. Steinfeld is also part of the MCU voicing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in the currently untitled sequel that is now in production.

Hawkeye is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

