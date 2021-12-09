‘Hawkeye’ directors have already talked to Marvel about another project

It may have taken a while for the franchise to settle into a familiar groove, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become increasingly collaborative when it comes to re-teaming with the same filmmakers on a number of projects.

To give you an indication of how much that stance has shifted, of the first sixteen installments in the superhero series, only Jon Favreau, Joss Whedon, and the Russo brothers directed more than one.

Since then, we’ve seen Jon Watts, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, Ryan Coogler, and Destin Daniel Cretton commit to at least one more comic book blockbuster, while Sam Raimi is returning to Marvel for the first time in two decades with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The core creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is developing Anthony Mackie’s upcoming Captain America movie.

On the small screen side of things, Hawkeye is the first Disney Plus show to use more than one directorial team, and in an interview with ComicBook, the pairing of Bert and Bertie admitted that they’ve already spoken to Kevin Feige about getting back into the thick of the action.

“I think it’s whatever the story calls for. I think we’ve loved action. We’ve loved making sure that the human story is front and center of the action. And it’s just dependent on the characters. There’s a wonderful groundedness to Hawkeye and I think whatever we do, we’d always want to keep a character grounding, whether that’s in the human world, whether that goes elsewhere into the universe, that would be the center of anything we did.”

It could be a while before we find out what it might be, and it could even be another season of Hawkeye or a stint behind the camera on spinoff Echo, but it looks as though the MCU is happy to keep returning to the well if the talent is on board.