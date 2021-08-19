MCU Fans Freaking Out After Captain America 4 Becomes Official

Even though the project was first reported to be in development the very same day the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired on Disney plus, it wasn’t until yesterday that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth solo Captain America movie was made official, with Anthony Mackie set to replace Chris Evans as the franchise’s leading man.

The longtime Sam Wilson has either been out of the loop or keeping his cards close to the chest, after claiming that he’d heard about his solo debut being in the works from a guy at his local grocery store, but he’s since closed a deal to suit up as the MCU’s latest and full-time star spangled superhero. Now the speculation will turn towards potential plot points, guest appearances, villains and more, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans are hyped that Captain America 4 has finally taken a massive step forward.

captain america 4 is actually happening i’m so so so excited — unity ⎊ (@hsmstark) August 18, 2021

Sooo #CaptainAmerica4 coming in 2023???



I'm so ready to see Captain America aka Sam Wilson❣ — Ria ⎊ ۞ what if…? era! Ⓐ (@riastxrk) August 18, 2021

Anthony Mackie Is Officially Starring in 'Captain America 4'.



Yes, he @AnthonyMackie is.👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uXBwnJcU16 — #NHFTHR 👇🏽 (@NHFTHR) August 18, 2021

I genuinely can't wait for Captain America 4.



This is a Sam Wilson appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/7AQbivzF0L — Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) August 18, 2021

shang chi premiere, t’challa episode, captain america 4 signed, eternals trailer & official poster and titans episode tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qek1hywrQQ — zach (@civiiswar) August 18, 2021

joaquín torres as falcon in captain america 4 i can feel it in my bones pic.twitter.com/Q7myJuW3go — brioche ‎⩔ CAP IS BACK (@wlsonbrns) August 18, 2021

sam wilson is officially coming back to us!!! pic.twitter.com/NqHD0nn8QV — samantha 💫🦋✨ (@holymangos) August 18, 2021

CAP 4 CONFIRMED TODAY IS THE BEST DAY EVER SAM WILSON GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES — maddie ‎⩔ ✪⌛️🌧 (@mmouttamyhead) August 18, 2021

Captain America 4 is moving forward! Anthony Mackie just closed the deal to star.



It will likely begin filming next summer!https://t.co/9lPRgCvF5D pic.twitter.com/SxZpubNF9d — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 18, 2021

Looking at the Marvel Studios release calendar, we might not be seeing Captain America 4 until 2024 at the earliest. While the slate remains empty beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023, the likes of Deadpool 3, Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot and Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four are all further along the pre-production process, and Kevin Feige probably isn’t going to load a calendar year with more than four or five projects.

Captain America 4 doesn’t even have a director yet, which is no doubt next on the agenda with the script being tackled by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alumni Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who’ve been working on the story for a while. Evans’ trilogy brought in over $2 billion at the box office, so Mackie will be looking to emulate his predecessor’s success and then some.