Anthony Mackie Found Out About Captain America 4 From A Grocery Store Checkout Guy

The dust had barely settled around the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it was announced that Marvel Studios were developing a fourth solo Captain America movie, and the first to star Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the title role. The hit Disney Plus show’s lead writer and executive producer Malcolm Spellman has been tasked with spearheading the project, but it turns out that Mackie wasn’t kept completely in the loop.

Fans are firmly on board with the prospect of seeing Sam continue to operate as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s star-spangled superhero, and there’s inevitably been a deluge of rumors and speculation swirling around Captain America 4 already, despite the film only being revealed to the world a few days ago.

Marvel are notoriously secretive, though, to the extent that both Mackie and Paul Bettany thought they were getting fired before they were pitched their own streaming exclusives instead, and in a new interview, the Outside the Wire star said that he only found out about his standalone adventure as Captain America after the clerk at a grocery store asked him about it.

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!’. I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything’. That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on’. So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’ll be a while before Captain America 4 gets in front of cameras given that Marvel already have at least two dozen movies and TV shows in various stages of development for both the big screen and Disney Plus, but that hasn’t stopped longtime supporters of both the franchise and Mackie himself from getting hyped. After all, less than an hour of television is far from enough time to establish a new take on a comic book icon like Cap, so a feature-length outing was the next logical step to fully bringing the actor into his new role.