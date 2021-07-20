MCU Fans Freaking Out After Blade Reboot Finally Finds A Director

Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali have been taking their time in piecing together the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, with the producer and star working closely to ensure that they find the best people for the job of bringing the Daywalker back to the big screen as the star of a PG-13 superhero blockbuster that’s set to double down on the vampires recently made official canon by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius in Loki.

Watchmen scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour was hired to write the screenplay over five months ago, but at long last the production has settled on a director. Relative unknown Bassam Tariq helmed acclaimed documentary These Birds Walk back in 2013, and his feature debut Mogul Mowgli starring Riz Ahmed has also been drawing rave reviews since releasing internationally last October, although it isn’t coming to domestic theaters until September.

It’s been a long time coming, so fans have naturally been flooding social media to react to the news, and you can check out some of the responses below.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN WE HAVE OUR BLADE DIRECTOR! Helmer Bassam is bringing the new Daywalker to life! Shout out to Marvel for giving these POC Indy directors a shot! Lets fucking GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! https://t.co/DBy2P3YxQT — Martin Luther Kang the Conqueror Jr #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 19, 2021

Blade now has A director, writer and a lead star. Now gimme that release date — Reiss 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ReissFerguson) July 19, 2021

wanted a black director for blade but I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/1cZXNEIF9t — aniya (@eIixirgenius) July 19, 2021

Blade has a director! After looking up Bassam Tariq, it looks like I’ve seen an excellent documentary short that he directed called “Ghosts of Sugar Land” that’s now on Netflix. “Mogul Mowgli” looks very promising. He’s an interesting choice to direct! https://t.co/VvdHO3Jlr0 — Jacob Dominguez (@mrjakedominguez) July 19, 2021

Complaints about Blade’s new series director Bassam Tariq not being black feel weird to me. Marvel bringing in the talents of a Pakistani Muslim for this platform is massive. Together, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Mahershala Ali, the show will be a powerhouse of diverse talent. — starboy™ 📀 (@DanJamesFrank) July 19, 2021

As much as I wanted Jordan Peele as the director for Blade, I guess @MarvelStudios will keep hiring Indie directors. It's good since the Pakistani director has made some interesting film. pic.twitter.com/mDE7XPFTZP — Elyda Quinn (@ElydaQuinn) July 19, 2021

BLADE has a director! Let's go! Next to Daredevil, my favourite Marvel character! https://t.co/sCfuUhrZDv — Adam (Prince of Eternia) May be He-Man! 🇮🇹 (@Adam_LeafsFan) July 19, 2021

the new blade director bassam tariq is HOT pic.twitter.com/BB29tfk94b — cock on the rock, JD (they/them) 🏳️‍🌈 (@abrowngaywrites) July 20, 2021

We may not have gotten the No Way Home trailer but at least we got the director for Blade so W 👌🏾 — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) July 19, 2021

Marvel’s BLADE has found its director! My bet is that this film ends up a fall 2023 release, given the vampire/action horror connections. Can’t wait to see the MCU take on the character, and the Marvel version of Dracula, who if comics faithful, rocks.https://t.co/vJo14afgIp — Lawrence Lasky (@Larry_Lasky) July 19, 2021

Based on how heavily he’s been involved in the creation and development of the project, two-time Academy Award winner Ali has clearly been a huge driving force behind Blade since the outset, two summers after Feige confirmed it was the actor who brought the idea of reinventing the character to him, and not the other way around.

Ali and Feige have spent months meeting dozens of potential candidates to take the reins of the supernatural comic book blockbuster, and after whittling down their list of contenders, Tariq ultimately won the duo over with his pitch, presentation and vision for the film.

Blade is one of three Phase Four efforts that doesn’t have an official release date yet alongside Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four and Deadpool 3, but with a director now in place and production penciled in to begin next year, things are finally gathering serious momentum.