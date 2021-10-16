Hawkeye Star Teases Debut Of Their Badass New Superhero

Marvel Studios clearly have major plans in store for Alaqua Cox, with spinoff series Echo being announced before shooting on Hawkeye had even wrapped. Fans don’t have long to wait to see the franchise’s first deaf superhero in action, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s adventure set to pull double duty by laying the groundwork for Maya Lopez’s solo outing.

In the comic books, Echo was taken in and raised by Wilson Fisk after he murdered her father and ended up entering a romantic relationship with Matt Murdock, so it’s no surprise that Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox have been widely rumored to appear in both Hawkeye and Echo to officially re-integrate the former Netflix favorites into Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

While we won’t be finding that out for at least another six weeks, Cox revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that she’s excited for fans to meet the franchise’s newest badass.

“[Maya Lopez] is a badass woman. I was a college dropout. It’s crazy how much my life has already changed. I’m so excited to show people what I can do.”

Hawkeye marks the 24 year-old’s first-ever acting role, and she’s gotten her own TV show out of the deal, so she must have impressed the top brass at Marvel. It would be stating the obvious to say fans have never seen a deaf Native American superhero with a prosthetic leg before, with Cox ready to blaze a brand new trail as Echo.