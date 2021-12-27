‘Hawkeye’ star wants a role in ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel

Now that the dust has settled on Hawkeye for the time being ⏤ at least until we discover whether or not a season two is forthcoming and Echo begins to gain serious steam ahead of a rumored April 2022 release date ⏤ we’re left to wonder what comes next for the show’s major players.

Obviously, Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez will be back to headline her own spinoff, but so far she’s the only cast member confirmed. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is surely going to join her because nobody in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is really dead unless we see a body, but that leaves almost everybody else’s short and long-term futures up in the air.

One thing we can guarantee is that there will be crossovers, and plenty of them. In an interview with The Direct, Hawkeye guest star (and Black Widow assassin) Sonya Yssa Mei Panganiban revealed that she wants in on the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“I’d love to be brought back. I would love [it] if Sonia was in the Shang-Chi sequel. That’s what I, that’s what I think in my head that would be a wonderful place for Sonia to be. I think it’d be amazing to be in a movie that’s so representative of Asian actors and to have Sonia there too, would be crazy.”

Jade Xu followed up her part in the Black Widow prequel with a background cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so there’s definitely a precedent. Yelena Belova wasn’t the only Red Room survivor looking to carve out a new existence, meaning that the rest of the highly-trained killers could conceivably crop up anywhere and everywhere across Phase Four.