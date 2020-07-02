HBO Max Just Added A Ton Of Live-Action And Animated DC Movies
Although most of the fanfare has surrounded the Snyder Cut of Justice League following its transition from the subject of a long-running fan campaign to one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies in recent memory, Warner Bros.’ DC-related content was always designed to be one of the major selling points of HBO Max.
While the complicated rights issues mean that it could be a while before the streaming service manages to gather them all under the one roof, there are still a huge amount of comic book properties available for subscribers, with more to come in the future thanks to the huge investment being made in the likes of J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark and the James Wan-produced Aquaman animated miniseries.
A lot of the DC back catalogue might be leaving the newly-launched platform already, including Tim Burton’s Batman movies, but as is the case with every combatant in the streaming wars, the first of the month has brought a huge number of new arrivals, with the live-action and animated arms of the studio’s comic book output heavily represented.
It isn’t just DC movies that have arrived on HBO Max, either, with Marvel’s Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes also now available alongside Christopher Reeve’s four-film run as Superman that kicked off with one of the greatest comic book movies ever and ended less than a decade later with one of the worst.
Regardless, you can check out the full list of additions from the DC library that hit HBO Max this week below:
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- Batman vs. Two-Face
- The Batman vs. Dracula
- Batman: Assault on Arkham
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman: Year One
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
- Justice League: Doom
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
- Justice League: War
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
- Superman Returns
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks
- Superman: The Movie
- Superman: Unbound
Up until the big screen franchise’s recent creative resurgence, the DC animated universe received much more in the way of critical acclaim and fan enthusiasm that the live-action movies did, and now there’s no shortage of both available on HBO Max to give the diehards and more casual viewers the best of both worlds and keep them occupied for hours on end.
