HBO Max Is Adding 11 DC Movies And TV Shows Next Month

From the second Warner Bros. first signalled their intentions to enter the streaming wars, it was a foregone conclusion that a huge amount of HBO Max original content would be derived from the studio’s roster of DC superheroes. The big screen adventures of the comic book characters have raked in billions of dollars at the box office, while both the live-action and animated mythologies have spawned huge followings of their own.

Arrowverse co-creator Greg Berlanti’s Green Lantern, James Gunn and John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spinoff for Peacemaker, James Wan’s animated Aquaman miniseries, J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, Matt Reeves’ The Batman prequel focused on the Gotham City Police Department and many more originals are all in various stages of development, but there’s already a huge library of pre-existing content available to choose from, especially with the DC Universe titles beginning to migrate over to HBO Max.

However, there are some notable absentees in the catalogue so far, something that’s about to be remedied when the first four Batman blockbusters debut on February 1st. For many subscribers Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin have been glaring omissions from the platform, but there are eleven DC movies and TV shows in total heading to HBO Max next month, and you can check out the full list below.

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Justice League: The Animated Series

Justice League Unlimited

Man of Steel

Aquaman

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

Static Shock

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wonder Woman 1984 scoring the biggest streaming debut of 2020 and the buzz surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League have made it clear that DC adaptations are going to play a huge role in the continued expansion of HBO Max, and it isn’t like the company is short of options, with a sprawling back catalogue of live-action and animated properties to choose from.