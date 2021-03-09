HBO Max Issues Statement On Justice League Leak

After all the difficulties faced by Zack Snyder’s Justice League in even getting to his point, never mind the series of curveballs along the way, the news that HBO Max subscribers wanting to watch Tom & Jerry were treated to the DCEU’s four-hour comic book blockbuster instead doesn’t even come as much of a surprise.

While the streaming service was quick to act and have it taken down as soon as possible, it did serve to create even more publicity for the Snyder Cut. Admittedly, the Tom & Jerry crowd most definitely isn’t who the filmmaker had in mind when he was crafting an all-new version of the infamous box office bomb, but maybe he’s convinced a few people who were left on the fence now that they got to see Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the gang instead of the animated cat and mouse duo.

In any case, the person responsible for the leak, accidental or not, has probably been locked in the same Warner Bros. vault where the studio had been keeping Snyder’s original footage for the last three and a half years, and a brief statement has been issued as the company owned up to its mistake, which you can check out below.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes.”

Hardly the most illuminating of press releases, but it wasn’t as if Warner Bros. could simply ignore the leak when it almost immediately gained huge traction online, sending a flurry of viewers straight towards Tom & Jerry in the hopes that they too could get in on the action. As they say, any publicity is good publicity to an extent, but spare a thought for the people who wanted to see some lightweight family comedy and wound up with Justice League instead.