HBO Max Reportedly Want An Animated Mortal Kombat Prequel

Fans are still patiently waiting to hear what the plans are for the future of the live-action Mortal Kombat franchise, with almost five months having passed since Simon McQuoid’s reboot hit the big screen to earn a decent amount of money by the standards of the time, before going on to draw in a massive audience on HBO Max.

Jungle Cruise and Free Guy both had sequels announced weeks after they premiered this summer, and Mortal Kombat has performed better on streaming than Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad. Unlike James Gunn’s R-rated actioner and Gal Gadot’s second solo outing, the video game adaptation actually managed to turn a profit, before being described as a top asset by WarnerMedia.

While we haven’t heard any updates on the live-action front, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. and HBO Max are discussing the possibility of an animated Mortal Kombat feature, one that would act as a direct prequel to the film.

The age of streaming has seen the rules of franchise-building change substantially, with animated offshoots and TV shows being developed to exist in the same continuity as the movies they’re spun off from. Warner Bros. have a ton of valuable properties under their umbrella, and the recent success of both the big screen reboot and Battle of the Realms would indicate there’s plenty of interest in seeing Mortal Kombat become the subject of a sprawling multimedia saga.