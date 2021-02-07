HBO Reportedly Developing Game Of Thrones Movies

George R.R. Martin may have recently taken the unusual step of calling his own fans internet assh*les, presumably after being called out on social media by those who remember when he said Winds of Winter would be finished by the end of 2020, but surely after waiting so long for the book nobody is going to be holding their breath expecting to see it anytime soon given the leisurely pace that the Game of Thrones creator has been working at over the last decade.

Luckily for fans of the sprawling fantasy mythology, then, HBO and Warner Bros. clearly have no intention of spending any great amount of time without delivering new content. Season 8 may have proved to be a hugely divisive and underwhelming conclusion for what was always regarded as one of the most acclaimed and popular shows on TV, but you can guarantee that the boardroom definitely noticed that HBO viewership dropped by almost 40% following the series finale.

Naomi Watts’ prequel Bloodmoon may have been abandoned at the pilot stage, but House of the Dragon is gathering pace behind the scenes and is expected to premiere at some point next year. Not only that, but a live-action adaptation of Martin’s novellas The Tales of Dunk and Egg has also entered active development, while an as yet unnamed animated project is in the works for HBO Max.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that movies set in the world of Game of Thrones are being developed, too, but he doesn’t offer a great deal of further information. The tipster recently reported that a shared universe in the vein of how Disney Plus is approaching The Mandalorian is also in the works, though, and while it isn’t clear whether or not these two things are connected, the audience is still very much there for new stories.