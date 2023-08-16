‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer offers a reminder to the naysayers that Netflix isn’t paying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle $150 million to do nothing

The pair’s many detractors – a lot of which seem to be the British tabloids he’s constantly battling – have been rubbing their hands in glee waiting for Netflix to cast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adrift after rumors claimed the pair’s lucrative $150 million deal with the streaming service was in danger.

To be fair, there was reason to reach that conclusion after Spotify bid the pair adieu in near-record time in the midst of heavy cost-cutting across the board, but further reports offered that the former Royals were set to double down on their content producing duties.

As well as the prequel origin story for a character from a 260 year-old novel, an adaptation of a novel that sounded suspiciously close to their personal lives have been touted as potential projects, but it’s documentary Heart of Invictus that’s out of the gate first, with Netflix dropping the first full-length trailer ahead of its Aug. 30 debut.

Harry and Meghan’s involvement in the titular Invictus Games has seen them take a hands-on approach to the development, staging, and profile of the event, but you can guarantee there’s still going to be some haters trashing the pair for putting themselves front and center in an inspiring tale that’s all about overcoming the odds, taking part in heated competition, and going home with a hatful medals.

At the very least it won’t be anywhere near as self-aggrandizing as their self-titled docuseries, so at least we don’t have to worry about the pair’s indulgences stealing the spotlight away from the real heroes this time around.