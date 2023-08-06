Harry and Meghan seek to salvage their $150 million Netflix deal with a feature-length adaptation that sounds awfully familiar

The knives have been out in certain quarters ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first signed a massive deal with Netflix to develop all sorts of content, and there’s no prizes for guessing which quarter we’re talking about seeing as the rebellious royal regularly meets them head-on in the courtroom.

As a result, any hint of the pair coming even remotely close to falling flat on their faces from a figurative perspective is a cause for celebration among many, so you can only guess how the British press reacted when they were hastily dumped by Spotify as rumors of Netflix bidding them adieu gathered steam.

However, following on from previous reports that a prequel series based on a character from a novel published 260 years ago could be their next port of call on streaming, another slab of scuttlebutt has emerged touting Harry and Meghan as potentially developing a live-action literary adaptation that sounds awfully familiar.

Of course, it should be prefaced that tales of the couple working on Meet Me at the Lake come from The Sun – hardly a bastion of reliability – but the narrative does seem to hit very close to home. Carley Fortune’s novel was published in May of this year, and if it isn’t inspired at least partially by Harry and Meghan, then it’s one hell of a coincidence.

The story finds a couple who meet in their 30s, with events unfolding near Toronto, which is where Meghan was living when she first met Harry during her tenure on Netflix mega-hit Suits. There’s also themes of childhood trauma, post-natal depression, and the parent of one of the protagonists being killed in a car crash, so you can see why it would generate much in the way of headlines.

Again, this is entirely unofficial and unconfirmed for now, but the reactions from Harry and Meghan’s opponents pretty much write themselves at this point.