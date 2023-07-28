‘This was approved by legal’: The streaming service set to lose $3 billion this year fires a shot at Netflix’s record-breaking ratings success

You’ve got to hand it to a streaming service losing money hand over fist daring to take a shot at the biggest platform in the business, but Peacock clearly isn’t one to back down from a fight after shaking its tail feathers at Netflix‘s record-breaking ratings success.

Despite Comcast’s most recent earning call painting a fairly grim picture for Universal’s in-house service – which lost $651 million between April and June as part of a total shortfall that’s expected to hit $3 billion by the end of the year – the social media team nonetheless decided to take a dig at Netflix propelling Suits to a status as the first non-original series to be watched for over three billion minutes in a week on the Nielsen rankings after eight of its nine seasons were added to the library.

Of course, there’s only one place you can watch all nine runs of the popular legal drama, and the intern running the Twitter account was sure to let everyone know they’d run it past the higher-ups before posting the salty rebuttal.

But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits.



This tweet was approved by Legal 😘 https://t.co/Y0b3zPZcQ7 — Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2023

Not only that, but the official Suits account (Peacock branded, of course) decided to weigh in and double down on trying to get one over on Netflix.

case closed — Suits (@SuitsPeacock) July 27, 2023

The major difference is that based entirely on the numbers and the exorbitant sums of money Peacock is losing on a monthly basis, you get the distinct impression subscribers will simply wait it out until season 9 of Suits debuts on Netflix, instead of shelling out for another monthly fee for the sake of its final 10 episode, but at least the interns are going down swinging.