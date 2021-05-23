Here’s How Henry Cavill Could Look As Connor MacLeod In Highlander Reboot

There can only be one, and it’s Henry Cavill.

Lionsgate is finally moving forward on a reboot of the Highlander franchise, which has been stuck in development for years now, with DCEU star Cavill signing on to play the lead role. The internet is going crazy for the casting, following the announcement coming this Friday, with fans eager to see the Superman actor in action in the film.

We’re a while from getting any glimpses at him in costume, but this awesome piece of fan art gives us a feel for how Cavill could look as Connor MacLeod. Digital artist BossLogic has mocked up the image below, which edits a shot of the actor as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, darkening his hair and arming him with a Scottish Claymore sword.

1986’s Highlander starred Mortal Kombat‘s Christopher Lambert as MacLeod, with the film hopping between his origins in Medieval Scotland to New York in the present day, as he battles his nemesis The Kurgan (Clancy Brown). Sean Connery also featured as Connor’s mentor, Ramirez. No other casting has been announced as yet for this new take, but Dave Bautista was attached to play The Kurgan several years ago, while Tom Cruise has been rumored to be up for the part of Ramirez.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is helming the production, with his leading man promising that it will be an adventure that fans “shall never forget” as well as an “opportunity like no other” for him as an actor, in a recent Instagram post confirming reports of his casting. Cavill likewise revealed that he’s of partial Scottish ancestry, so that’s another reason why he’s the perfect person to star in the reboot.

Henry Cavill will next appear in The Witcher season 2, which he’s already shot, and Enola Holmes 2, which he hasn’t. Now that he’s on board the project, expect more news on the Highlander remake to follow soon.