The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Henry Cavill Starring In Highlander Reboot

There can only be one – and it’s Henry Cavill. Friday delivered the announcement that the Justice League star is set to play the lead in Lionsgate’s reboot of the classic franchise about an immortal warrior. The Highlander universe has been dormant since the last direct-to-DVD movie released back in 2007, so it’s high time we got a relaunch of the series, which has encompassed five films and two TV shows – one live-action, one animated.

The original 1986 pic starred Mortal Kombat‘s Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, though it’s currently unclear if Cavill will be taking over that same role or if he’s playing a different immortal and the reboot will maintain continuity with the old films. Whatever the specifics, the actor has teased that boarding this project is an “opportunity like no other” and he promises it will be an adventure that fans “shall never forget.”

Sure enough, folks are going crazy over the news on social media, as the combination of a new Highlander flick and Cavill starring in it is causing a lot of people to freak out.

As for MacLeod’s nemesis The Kurgan, here’s one suggestion: Cavill’s DCEU co-star Jason Momoa.

I was thinking about how I’m not in love with the idea of Cavill as MacLeod in a Highlander reboot because he’s so large and handsome it’s hard to make other people look threatening to him, but I take that all back if they cast Jason Momoa as the Kurgan. pic.twitter.com/mYhGa1lKtE — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) May 22, 2021

Superman. Sherlock Holmes. Geralt of Rivia. Now Highlander. Cavill is slowly playing every iconic character there is.

Henry Cavill is Superman, Sherlock Holmes, The Witcher, and is now going to be the Highlander. pic.twitter.com/CgZPGDNMfl — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) May 21, 2021

A gentle reminder; Yes we will be seeing Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Geralt of Rivia and a lead in the Highlander 💯❤️ GO FOR IT HENRY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7sabk0CtYq — Samia Cavill 🐺 (@henrycavillfc) May 22, 2021

But let’s not forget the other big plus of this project. It’s being directed by John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, and he’s proven himself to be a very safe pair of hands for this franchise.

A Highlander reboot has been in the works for several years now, with Stahelski attached since 2016. At one point, Dave Bautista was in talks to play The Kurgan, though it’s unknown if he’s still circling the film. In any case, stay tuned for more on what could be Henry Cavill’s next big screen vehicle.