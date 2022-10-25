Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return

The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Adams took on the role of the badass reporter for Daily Planet in 2013 with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Her arc as Superman’s love interest while holding her own in the storyline was widely appreciated, but then Zack Snyder bowed out of the DCEU, and with him went his massive plans for continuing Superman’s story.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With the rumors of Warner Bros. Pictures planning to revamp the DCEU and bring in a new Superman, the Sharp Objects star also shared that her time as Lois Lane is probably coming to an end.

But that was back in 2018 when Cavill’s hanging up his red cape seemed inevitable. Now that the impossible is finally happening, fans can’t help but question why Adams’ return is not part of all the hoopla around Superman’s DCEU comeback.

the fact that dc is announcing henry cavill's return as superman while making it blatantly clear they haven't so much as spoken to amy adams in years is truly sickening — paloma (@captaindove) October 24, 2022

Daily reminder that Amy Adams is a great Lois Lane and she better appear in Man of Steel 2. pic.twitter.com/CoCTDVyE53 — Tom (@ThomNelson21) October 25, 2022

Again, there is no movie without Amy Adams either. https://t.co/4L5pAmf31n — Cinema Connections (@CineConnections) October 18, 2022

Fans are ready to wage “spiritual warfare” against anyone even entertaining the mere thought of DCEU bringing in a new actress to replace Amy Adams.

I’m waging spiritual warfare with anyone who wants to recast Amy Adams as Lois Lane. She’s not going to be recast but it’s just the principle of even asking for it. pic.twitter.com/UB4Ry8oivr — Richard NewBe Afraid, Be Very Afraid (@RICHARDLNEWBY) October 24, 2022

Henry Cavill Superman and Amy Adams Lois Lane are a bad cou— pic.twitter.com/LTOgD1hudM — High Functioning Sociopath ⎊ (@HiFxinSociopath) October 25, 2022

Get ready for the articles saying 'Fans want Amy Adams Lois Lane recast'!



First off, no they don't.

Second, they clearly aren't actually fans.

Third, it's like 5-10 people who think this. Countless others love Amy Adams as Miss Lane, and would love to see her with Cavill again. pic.twitter.com/SnUoEuCIFM — Paul-El (@restoreZSJL) October 25, 2022

For DCEU diehards, Cavill’s return as Superman would be incomplete unless Adams’ fearless journalist isn’t there as well.

I hope Amy Adams comes back in future Cavill movies. One of my favorite things in MAN OF STEEL is Lois being an amazing reporter who tracks Clark's ass down before he's even "Superman" — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 24, 2022

As one fan pointed out, when Adams said she is done playing Lois Lane, she also highlighted that it was because the DCEU appeared to be heading in a different direction – ditching Cavill as Superman.

Amy Adams never said she’s done playing Lois, she wants to continue playing the role. It’s just the regime was going a different direction, and that “different direction”was losing Superman as well.



Henry being back gives me hope for Amy to return. pic.twitter.com/13GQFFrAe8 — ʚïɞ AJ ʚïɞ | #FlashPack | 🏳️‍🌈 (@AjepArts) October 24, 2022

So, all the studio has to do is reach out to Amy Adams in case they haven’t already because evidently, DCEU fans are as passionate about her return as Lois as they have been about Cavill donning the cape again.