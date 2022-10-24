Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman

As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.

In the wake of Black Adam earning a mighty opening weekend at the box office, Cavill has taken to Instagram to share both a brand new promo image of himself as the Last Son of Krypton as well as a few words to his fans, breaking his silence on his role in the Dwayne Johnson vehicle for the very first time.

Here’s what the Justice League star had to say:

“Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam but now that plenty of you have I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman. And the image you see in this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there’s a lot to be thankful for and I’ll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

For Supes stans overjoyed that the DCEU’s original star is back on board, we know exactly who they should thank. The Rock has been very open about how he had to fight an uphill battle with WB execs in order to bring Cavill into the film, as his absence from the studio’s former plans for the franchise was, he admitted, “p*ssing him off.” Given the hero and the anti-hero’s first face-to-face meeting in the tag sequence, fans are gearing up for a full-on Superman vs. Adam showdown in Black Adam 2, a project that Johnson has already teased is in the works. Of course, a Man of Steel 2 wouldn’t go amiss either.

As for the moment, though, check out Black Adam in cinemas — either for the first time or just to relive that epic post-credits scene on the big screen once more.