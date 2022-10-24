Sequel-teasing Dwayne Johnson hypes ‘Black Adam’ as ‘the big set up for the future’

Dwayne Johnson has got to be regarded as the biggest hype man in Hollywood, with the actor’s endless charisma and boundless enthusiasm becoming one of the strongest weapons in his arsenal. The Black Adam star could sell just about anything to anyone, but he may not have to try very hard when it comes to a sequel to the DCEU box office chart-topper.

Critics may have burned Jaume Collet-Serra’s superhero blockbuster to the ground, but audiences loved it more than twice as much, and The Rock has never exactly been shy in shouting from the rooftops that he makes his movies solely for packed theaters around the world.

The post-credits scene generated a ton of additional buzz, too, and while the speculation posits that Henry Cavill only signed a one-shot deal to return as Superman, we’re inclined to believe that this is just the appetizer for what’s to come. Johnson certainly seems to think so, anyway, responding to a fan on Twitter by teasing that the setup for what comes next has only just begun.

My pleasure, great to see happy little ones and you guys stay strong.

After credits scene is the big set up for the future… 😊⚡️#BlackAdam https://t.co/SepyTPDMYP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 24, 2022

It’s only a matter of time before Superman and Black Adam go nose-to-nose in a more substantial setting, then, and you can guarantee that longtime DCEU supporters are going to lose their minds when it happens.

After all, two big meaty men slapping meat with superpowers is destined to leave a massive trail of destruction behind, and given their similar skill sets and abilities, the Man of Steel and the Man in Black will be doing some figurative d*ck-measuring to determine who really is the franchise’s most powerful hero – presumably while Zachary Levi’s Shazam stands on the sidelines eating popcorn or something.