Henry Cavill Reportedly Hoping To Work With Justice League Cast Again

Ignoring the rampant fan campaigns that were always going to pop up in the immediate aftermath of its release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a somewhat bittersweet experience for DCEU fans. Social media users might be convinced that they can #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is they tweet about it long and loud enough, but the decision rests entirely in the hands of the Warner Bros. boardroom, and at the moment it doesn’t look like they’ll budge.

Teasing Ben Affleck’s The Batman, a Justice League sequel and a Knightmare timeline where a ragtag group of superheroes band together to take down an evil Superman when none of those projects exist anywhere other than the minds of the fanbase was a bold decision by Snyder, who would have known fine well he’d launch a tirade of calls to see his arm of the mythology continued on in some fashion, but at least he bowed out of the franchise on his own terms with the movie he wanted to make all along.

The speculation swirling around Henry Cavill has become intense to the point of nausea, with barely a day going by where the DCEU’s canonical Superman isn’t the subject of rumor or ten regarding his short and long term futures under the costume. Insider Daniel Richtman, who can always be relied on to drop a Cavill-related tidbit, is now claiming that The Witcher star wants to work with his Justice League castmates again in the future.

Unless he’s in The Flash, though, his options are somewhat limited. Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller are tied up with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, Ray Fisher has retired from the role of Cyborg, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 won’t feature the Big Blue Boy Scout, so unless there’s any surprise crossovers in store, a reunion with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 3 is the only viable option left standing.