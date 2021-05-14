Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.

His future as Superman might be shrouded in uncertainty, but he’s still going to be Sherlock Holmes for a little while longer, and you’d imagine he’ll be throwing on Geralt of Rivia’s wig for the foreseeable future given the immense popularity of The Witcher. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Cavill is interested in boarding the Fast & Furious franchise as well.

Of course, this is just the latest in an increasingly long line of projects that Richtman has named in conjunction with the 38 year-old over the last couple of months, so we can take the Fast & Furious speculation, add it to a pile that already includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hercules, 6 Underground 2, an alternate version of Batman from a different reality, a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince film, a mystery superhero role, multiple video game adaptations, several Sherlock Holmes projects for Netflix, along with an unspecified Warner Bros. franchise, and sprinkle the whole thing with a generous helping of salt.

That being said, Cavill is clearly no stranger to joining a long-running blockbuster series decades in having reloaded his own arms to great effect in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but as always, we’re still waiting on the man himself to come out and publicly clear up his future, both as Superman and in general.