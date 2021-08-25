Henry Cavill Reportedly Pushing To Be The Next James Bond

You’d imagine that if Henry Cavill was offered the chance to play James Bond, he wouldn’t hesitate to accept. After all, the actor has hardly been shy in admitting that he wasn’t ready to inherit the tux when he made it to the final two alongside Daniel Craig when Casino Royale was casting, but he’d jump at the opportunity were it to come his way these days.

It might also be somewhat telling that he’s on first name terms with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, while he’s remained one of the front-runners ever since it was confirmed No Time to Die would mark Craig’s final outing as cinema’s most famous secret agent. We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in development with Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that The Witcher star is reportedly pushing to land the gig next time it becomes available.

Of course, saying you want to play one of the most coveted roles in cinema is an entirely different animal than having it handed to you on a silver platter, and there’s a number of factors in play creating a huge amount of uncertainty over the future of the 007 franchise. Most notably, Amazon will be in control of the rights moving forward, and there’s bound to be disagreements between the company and Eon Productions over the direction of the series.

Cavill also has his own espionage universe lined up thanks to Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, and by the time the next casting search gets underway he’ll either be pushing, or on the wrong side of 40. If Amazon and Eon decided to skew younger once more, it would eliminate him from the James Bond equation regardless of how much he wants it, or how great he’d do as the iconic character.