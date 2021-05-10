Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Stopped Talking To Warner Bros.

Ever since it was first announced almost three months ago that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot were officially rebooting Superman for Warner Bros. and DC Films with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, there’s been a continued onslaught of rumors surrounding the future of Henry Cavill, both as the Man of Steel and the direction of his career in general.

So far, the actor has publicly said absolutely nothing on the matter, but you can guarantee he’ll be fully aware that fans are desperate to hear what he has to say. Just recently there was erroneous talk that he’d unfollowed the studio on social media after the first major news regarding the reboot dropped on his birthday, which was admittedly a bit of a dick move, and one his supporters didn’t take too kindly.

The latest scoop of speculative information comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that The Witcher star has stopped talking to WB altogether due to his purported unhappiness over being overlooked as the franchise’s resident Kryptonian once again, despite remaining under contract for at least one more movie to the best of our knowledge.

Justice League BTS Photo Reveals Henry Cavill's Mustachioed Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is the latest in a whirlwind of often conflicting reports from the tipster, who previously offered that Cavill blamed DC Films president Walter Hamada for his current plight despite still being offered cameos by the studio as per the terms of his current contract, while he also was keen to explore the Knightmare version of Superman further even though he didn’t like Zack Snyder’s take on the character, and wanted to cameo in the Arrowverse as well as headline his own HBO Max series.

As always, the truth no doubt lies somewhere in the middle, but we’re not going to get a definitive answer on what Henry Cavill makes of the whole Superman situation until the man himself breaks his self-imposed silence on the matter.