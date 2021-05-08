Henry Cavill Reportedly Unfollowed DC And WB On Social Media

Being a public figure in the social media era must be a nightmare, when there are always people trying to dig up something to use against you. Just recently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu was celebrating his birthday with the release of the first trailer for the biggest gig of his entire career, only for someone to bring up the fact that he said that he wasn’t a fan of Nicki Minaj’s music back in 2012, which obviously made him a racist.

Similarly, Sylvester Stallone was being called a scumbag, traitor and much worse after a tabloid claimed he’d joined Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, forcing Sly to publicly clear the air and reveal it wasn’t even true. Indeed, platforms like Twitter and Instagram bringing fans closer to their idols than ever before is a double-edged sword, with Henry Cavill now finding himself at the center of an online investigation.

Rumors were making the rounds yesterday that he had unfollowed Warner Bros. and DC-related accounts, which led to insider Grace Randolph hopping onto Twitter and seemingly having a little bit of an unnecessary dig at the actor, as you can see below.

And as for #HenryCavill unfollowing WB & DC today it's hard to sympathize with the only main cast member who didn't support the #SnyderCut back in Nov 2019 & who made a lot of enemies by not doing that #Shazam cameo, etc. I hope he learned from this, & gets cast as #JamesBond — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 7, 2021

Naturally, if we ignore the fact that Henry Cavill showed up on camera when Zack Snyder officially announced his brand new version of Justice League to the world for the first time, or even that his manager Dany Garcia produced Shazam! and the movie was shooting while the star worked back-to-back on Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Witcher, some enterprising online sleuths have done a bit of investigating of their own, and are claiming that he never actually followed any WB or DC profiles on social media to begin with. And if that’s indeed true, then it makes Randolph’s attack feel more than a little personal.