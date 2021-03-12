Henry Cavill Reportedly Looking For More Video Game Adaptations To Star In

Henry Cavill might be a tall, handsome, jacked dude that’s been Superman for a decade and continuously finds himself being linked with one of the coolest and most suave characters in cinematic history after being a regular fixture of the James Bond rumor mill for years, but he’s also a self-proclaimed nerd.

The actor showed everyone what he’d been doing during his Coronavirus quarantine by posting a video of himself assembling a gaming PC, while he’s revealed that he grew up playing Half-Life and Delta Force, and even held LAN parties with his childhood friends. Fame and fortune hasn’t changed that, either, with the 37 year-old admitting in interviews that he’d rather stay in gaming than go out, and he missed the phonecall from a producer telling him he’d been cast as Superman because he was too busy on World of Warcraft.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Geralt In The Witcher Season 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Naturally, he was more than familiar with The Witcher before he was cast as Geralt of Rivia, and while actors don’t have to be fans of the material they’re starring in to make it work, it often helps. Clearly, Cavill has been having a great time throwing on the wig and bringing the world to life, and insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that he’s actively seeking out more video game adaptations to star in.

By and large, the genre still hasn’t managed a consistent stream of critical and commercial success, but that could be about to change with Season 2 of The Witcher, the Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil reboots and Tom Holland’s Uncharted all arriving over the next twelve months. Cavill has also been linked with a Mass Effect movie recently, but so far he’s not committed to anything officially.