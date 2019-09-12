Henry Cavill Rumored To Have Met With Marvel For MCU Role

It’s been two years since we last saw Henry Cavill suit up as Superman in the DCEU, and while we continue to wait to learn what Warner Bros. has in mind for the future of the Man of Steel franchise, it’s beginning to look like the actor is growing impatient and intends on immersing himself in other franchises to keep busy. We already know that he’s starring in Netflix’s Witcher series and now, we’re hearing that he might be headed to the MCU faster than a speeding bullet.

According to a new leak over on Reddit that originates from 4chan, Cavill has met with Kevin Feige about taking on an MCU role. It’s unknown which one, but this isn’t the first time that Henry’s been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, a while back we heard that he could be playing U.S. Agent, a part that eventually went to Wyatt Russell. So, maybe Feige’s got something else in mind for him instead?

Of course, given that this comes from 4chan, we’d advise taking it with the usual grain of salt. But those who follow the site know that genuine leaks do surface on there every so often and some of the other info included in this one (which can be seen via the link below) lines up with what we already know about the MCU’s future.

Stunning New Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill As Captain America 1 of 9

Click to skip Henry Cavill as Captain America Art by Boss Logic.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Art by Boss Logic.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman Art by Boss Logic.

Gal Gadot as Black Widow Art by Boss Logic.

Scarlett Johansson as Wonder Woman Art by Boss Logic.

Ben Affleck as Iron Man Art by Boss Logic.

Robert Downey Jr. as Batman Art by Boss Logic.

Chris Evans as Superman Art by Boss Logic.

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, if Cavill does end up jumping ship, it’s not like flying on over to Marvel would be a bad idea. The studio, which is owned by Disney, recently brought us the highest-grossing movie of all-time and they take a lot of care in realizing their characters on the big screen.

Still, since the next half a decade of MCU films are already planned out, all we can do right now is wait and see if Cavill can make the leap over to Marvel in a single bound. But assuming this latest leak is on the level, and he has indeed met with Feige, tell us, which role would you like to see the actor take? Sound off in the usual place down below.