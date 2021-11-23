Henry Cavill’s version of the blue boy scout has not been seen in a while, but he has not given up on a future reprisal.

The performer, who was first introduced to fans of D.C. Comics in Man of Steel, spoke on the topic in an interview with GQ Spain. He touched on Superman’s phases over the years and director Zack Snyder’s vision for the superhero prior to his departure from the franchise, which was built around an arc of hope, light, darkness and redemption.

Cavill is on board should they have the opportunity to pick up where they left off.

“It is still something I am very keen to flesh out,” he said. “We wanted to create a Superman who was accessible.”

The next iteration of Superman is still very much under wraps, but is set to be a major shift for the franchise. Celebrated author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the screenplay and the film will have a Black actor in the lead role and Black director at the helm. J.J. Abrams will produce. Despite hints he’d be willing to reprise the role, Cavill has voiced his support for the new direction.

Warner Bros. has reportedly struggled with how to make the character relevant, which is absurd in our modern times. The tale journalist who came to the U.S. outside of legal channels trying to defeat his nemesis, an evil billionaire seeking the presidency, sure hits home these days.

