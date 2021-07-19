Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Show Up At The End Of Black Adam

DC fans are desperate to see Henry Cavill return as Superman, despite Warne Bros. seemingly moving on from his incarnation of the Man of Steel – what with J.J. Abrams’ incoming reboot that will recast Clark Kent as a person of color. Most intel, however, is pointing to Cavill having one major ally fighting in his corner to get him back in the franchise – Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock has made it plain for years that he wants the chance to tussle with Cavill’s Last Son of Krypton in the DCEU. And while we know that’s not going to happen in his first movie as the ruler of Kahndaq, in which he’ll face off against Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and the rest of the Justice Society of America instead, this legendary battle could be teased in Black Adam, with The Witcher actor maybe even putting in a cameo as Kal-El to set up a bigger role in the sequel.

This info comes to us via the latest report from Geekosity. The outlet claims that Cavill will reprise his role “at the end of Black Adam“, which sounds like he could show up in a post-credits scene. What’s more, it’s said that Supes will be wearing his black suit, which previously debuted in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A black-suited Superman vs the Man in Black himself Teth-Adam – now that would be a fight to top any we’ve seen in the DCEU to date.

Batman needed to rely on Kryptonite to take Clark down in Batman v Superman, while the whole Justice League together failed to apprehend the resurrected Supes in Justice League. But with Adam’s own might and centuries of experience, he stands a strong chance of getting the better of the hero. Plus, you know, it’s his franchise.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-starring Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan, Black Adam is set to blast into theaters on July 29th, 2022.