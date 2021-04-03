Henry Cavill’s Superman Reportedly Won’t Be On The DCEU’s New Justice League Team

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has seen the Warner Bros. hierarchy bombarded with calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse after the four-hour superhero epic generated massive buzz online and ended on multiple cliffhangers that have only encouraged the fanbase to pin their hopes on another social media campaign, one that could theoretically lead to all sorts of movies including the final two installments in Snyder’s planned trilogy, Ben Affleck’s The Batman and Man of Steel 2.

Of course, the studio have made it perfectly clear that they don’t give a sh*t how many hashtags SnyderVerse supporters throw their way, the filmmaker’s tenure at the helm of the DCEU is done and dusted. That being said, there’s been an almost overwhelming amount of speculation over the last couple of weeks that something could potentially, possibly, maybe be in the works behind closed doors that could see HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys ride to the rescue and keep the dream alive, should he be able to strike a deal with AT&T, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. and DC Films, which is a whole lot easier said than done.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that in a deliberate effort to move away from the SnyderVerse, WB are planning to reboot the Justice League and kick Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman to the curb. As per Sutton’s information, the roster will be drawn from all over the multiverse, with J.J. Abrams’ as-yet-unnamed Big Blue Boy Scout stepping into the breach.

It’s going to be a while before we get any concrete answers surrounding the definite future of the SnyderVerse, making it that much harder to separate the hypothetical wheat from the theoretical chaff, but Henry Cavill being overlooked would hardly be a new development.