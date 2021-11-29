‘Hercules’ actor Kevin Sorbo roasted over divisive Mt. Rushmore comment
Kevin Sorbo may not be making headlines for his latest film appearances, but his thoughts about Mt. Rushmore have gotten him into hot water across social media.
Sorbo, best known for his roles as Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journies and Professor Jeffrey Radisson in God’s Not Dead, got the full scrutiny of Twitter when he decided to post a single question: “Ever wonder why there are no democrats on Mount Rushmore?”
The monument on the Black Hills in South Dakota features four presidents: George Washington, who had no party affiliation as president; Thomas Jefferson, who supported his own Jeffersonian party at the time before going on to form what became the Democratic party; and Theodore Rosevelt and Abraham Lincoln were both Republicans.
While several other people have been recommended for addition to the monument, including John F. Kennedy, Susan B. Anthony, and Ronald Reagan, polls conducted by The New York Times in 2018 showed that 75% of Democrats, 43% of Republicans, and 57% of independents named Franklin D. Rosevelt as the most popular choice as a fifth face.
With that brief history lesson aside, those in the know about the monument took the opportunity to tear into the actor on Twitter, with many taking it as an opportunity to roast him in general and carve into his ego. One user went so far as to say that thinking for Sorbo was “a Herculean task.”
Another user asked, “Ever wonder why there are no Kevin Sorbo titles on Netflix?” with another user taking the assist and dunking on the actor.
Another asked the question, “Ever wonder what happened to Kevin Sorbo’s career?”
Still, even more users seemed to have their own questions for Sorbo.
And as one user wondered who Sorbo even is…
Another user had quite the mean answer.
One user said that “Nobody should be on ‘Mt Rushmore’ referencing how the United States took the Black Hills from the Lakota People after the Great Sioux War of 1876, violating the Treaty of Fort Laramie while doing so. Indigenous peoples have been protesting to have the land returned to them for many years, which other users pointed out.
Kevin Sorbo’s latest project, Left Behind 2: Rise of the Antichrist, is set to release in 2022.