Kevin Sorbo may not be making headlines for his latest film appearances, but his thoughts about Mt. Rushmore have gotten him into hot water across social media.

Sorbo, best known for his roles as Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journies and Professor Jeffrey Radisson in God’s Not Dead, got the full scrutiny of Twitter when he decided to post a single question: “Ever wonder why there are no democrats on Mount Rushmore?”

Ever wonder why there are no democrats on Mount Rushmore? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 27, 2021

The monument on the Black Hills in South Dakota features four presidents: George Washington, who had no party affiliation as president; Thomas Jefferson, who supported his own Jeffersonian party at the time before going on to form what became the Democratic party; and Theodore Rosevelt and Abraham Lincoln were both Republicans.

While several other people have been recommended for addition to the monument, including John F. Kennedy, Susan B. Anthony, and Ronald Reagan, polls conducted by The New York Times in 2018 showed that 75% of Democrats, 43% of Republicans, and 57% of independents named Franklin D. Rosevelt as the most popular choice as a fifth face.

With that brief history lesson aside, those in the know about the monument took the opportunity to tear into the actor on Twitter, with many taking it as an opportunity to roast him in general and carve into his ego. One user went so far as to say that thinking for Sorbo was “a Herculean task.”

For Kevin Sorbo, thinking is a Herculean task. — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) November 29, 2021

Another user asked, “Ever wonder why there are no Kevin Sorbo titles on Netflix?” with another user taking the assist and dunking on the actor.

"but fans also enjoyed absolutely anything else" — Lewis Edwards (@hypnotoad73) November 29, 2021

Another asked the question, “Ever wonder what happened to Kevin Sorbo’s career?”

Has he ever had one? — lc 🏈🌰🍂🍁🦃🌅 (@lcatboonies) November 29, 2021

Still, even more users seemed to have their own questions for Sorbo.

Ever wonder why Kevin Sorbo isn't a big famous movie star who has to turn down roles because he's so popular? Yeah, me neither. — Amy Lynn👣🕎❤ (@AmyAThatcher) November 29, 2021

And as one user wondered who Sorbo even is…

Kevin Sorbo wonders why there are no Democrats on Mount Rushmore. We're all wondering who Kevin Sorbo is. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) November 29, 2021

Another user had quite the mean answer.

For those asking "What's a Kevin Sorbo?" It's that part of the body between the butt hole and the scrotum. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 29, 2021

One user said that “Nobody should be on ‘Mt Rushmore’ referencing how the United States took the Black Hills from the Lakota People after the Great Sioux War of 1876, violating the Treaty of Fort Laramie while doing so. Indigenous peoples have been protesting to have the land returned to them for many years, which other users pointed out.

It was sacred Native lands, so I must agree. — Cara Hollingsworth (@Cara8866) November 28, 2021

Footnote: this happened under President Grant who was a Republican. — The Homonculus (@LindseyKook) November 29, 2021

Kevin Sorbo’s latest project, Left Behind 2: Rise of the Antichrist, is set to release in 2022.