Here’s How Chris Pratt Could Look As Hercules In Disney’s Remake

The latest live-action remake in the works at the Mouse House is Hercules, a new take on Disney’s 1997 animated movie which gave the ancient Greek myths a fun, family-friendly spin. Marvel supremos the Russo brothers are on board to produce, but we don’t yet know who’s going to star in the film. With the Russos involved, though, it doesn’t seem like a stretch to imagine an MCU actor portraying the titular muscle man.

Like Chris Pratt, for instance. Pratt has often been a popular choice for a live-action Herc over the years, thanks to his screen persona gelling with the good-natured goofball personality the hero has in the animated flick. If you need some convincing, though, this awesome fan-made poster for the remake gives us an idea of how he could look in the part. Digital artist ApexForm created the piece, which also suggests a few more fan-casts that are pretty spot-on.

Hercules Fan Poster Casts Chris Pratt As Disney's Demi-God 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Hercules’ heavenly father Zeus, the artist has pitched another MCU star, Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe is Herc’s evil uncle Hades, God of the Underworld. As his love interest Megara, ApexForm has chosen Ana De Armas. Elsewhere, thanks to the more animalistic interpretation of the character, you might not recognize him, but the intention is for Satyr coach Philoctetes to be played by Danny DeVito again, which we know is something fans are adamant about.

Of course, these are all strong choices. Brolin would be a terrific pick for Zeus, no doubt about it, while Dafoe would definitely have the sinister side of Hades down. That being said, I’m not sure he could match James Woods’ fast-talking, comedic personality that made the villain so popular in the original. And as for De Armas, she would likewise be great, though I think there might be other actresses better-suited to Meg’s sassy, cynical character.

Tell us, though, who do you want to see star in the live-action Hercules? Sound off below with your thoughts.