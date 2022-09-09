Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU

Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades.

Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable Patrick Stewart, a role he reprised for an MCU debut in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. James McAvoy took on the role of a younger Charles in previous installments, bringing an undeniable energy to the role.

With the ongoing chatter of the X-Men making their entry into the MCU, here are the seasoned actors that should be considered for the role of the scientific genius, and one of the most powerful mutants ever — Professor X.

Giancarlo Esposito

Very few actors can boast about having the effortless icy charm that Giancarlo Esposito possesses. Thankfully, he’s already gone on record to share that he’d be more than willing to join the MCU, so the fingers of many fans remain crossed. With chilling roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Boys, Esposito more than deserves this role, as his particular typecast suits the character of Professor X extremely accurately. He’ll bring all his elegance and charming grace to the role, and would no doubt do it justice.

Stanley Tucci

The brilliant Stanley Tucci is also a worthy candidate to embody the powerful Charles Xavier, and with some of the most unique roles under his belt, the MCU would have no problem revamping and remodeling the character. Tucci adds a lot of depth to the characters he portrays, often with a sarcastic wit to them. It does seem to be a long shot however, as the actor had a minor role as Dr. Erksine in Captain America, so canon wise, he’s already an established character in the universe.

Morris Chestnut

Slightly underrated but undeniably talented, Morris Chestnut is a beloved Hollywood actor with a long and bright career filled with some seriously strong acting. Regarded as one of the finest actors among his peers, Chestnut is a great choice to bring out all the leading qualities of Professor X. His filmography is packed with powerful roles that never fail to showcase the actor’s tough, yet gentle side — something many X-Men fans can attribute to the superhuman.

Lance Reddick

The charismatic Lance Reddick is a no-brainer for an actor suitable to play Professor Charles Xavier. Lance is best known for his role in TV shows like The Wire and Bosch, along with feature films like the John Wick franchise and Godzilla vs. Kong. Reddick is known for playing authoritative roles, a typecast that would translate well into the leadership role of Xavier, who not only leads the X-Men, but is the headmaster of his school for gifted individuals.

Mark Strong

Mark Strong is no stranger to comic book adaptations with his work on the Kingsman franchise, the Green Lantern movie, and DC’s Shazam. Strong has played many different roles across genres and through them all, his signature charisma and acting style have shone through. He is another great choice for an MCU reboot of Professor X, and as far as looks go, and sticking closely to the source material, Strong already bears a striking resemblance to the leader of the mutants.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is one of Hollywood’s most decorated actors, and fans would no doubt enjoy the veteran actor’s foray into the MCU. While many of his notable characters possess antagonistic qualities, Oldman has shown time and time again that he is one of the most versatile actors around, capable of taking on extremely complex and dynamic characters. Revered for his intensity and dedication to his craft, he would completely knock the role of Professor X out of the park, and would definitely bring some much intensity to the hardened character.

David Oyelowo

Charming, smooth, and undeniably calm, David Oyelowo oozes such a powerful confidence that would translate so naturally into the role of the iconic mutant leader. The actor has excelled in portraying such grounded characters over the years that Professor X would pose no problems for him. With a decorated career, Oyelowo has proven time and time again that he is perfect at portraying men that strive for nothing other than good, and who fights for world peace more than Charles Xavier? He is on the younger side though, so if Marvel is strict with age, either he isn’t considered, or he’s going to have to go through extensive makeup to nail the older look.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan may be best known for playing the classic secret agent James Bond, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t dial back his suave charisma into a more pensive Charles Xavier. Brosnan has shown his versatile acting chops in heavily contrasting movies like The Ghost Writer and Mamma Mia! and has covered multiple film genres over his very long career. He is a great choice to portray Professor X as a mentor and teacher to the young mutants, leading the X-men team from behind the scenes. Unfortunately, Brosnan as Xavier is pretty much a pipe dream at this point, as he’s set to become a mainstay in the DCEU as Doctor Fate, a role that fans have been a little too excited to see in the upcoming Black Adam.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston is one of the most popular fan casts for Professor X, and rightly so. His performance as Walter White in Breaking Bad cemented him as one of the most versatile actors ever. Cranston has a wealth of acting experience, and the fans have been clamoring for his entry into the MCU for quite some time now.

Blair Underwood

The very definition of cool, calm, and collected, Blair Underwood has solidified himself as one of the most charming actors, and whether he’s in the role of a protagonist or antagonist, his effortless coolness seeps through. Portraying Charles Xavier would be a great way to introduce his immeasurable talents to an even wider audience. Heck, Underwood is such a brilliant actor to watch that even if he isn’t in the running for Xavier, he should definitely be considered for another role in the ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.