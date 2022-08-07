Fans argue Professor X or Magneto after Giancarlo Esposito confirms MCU talks

Ever since Disney acquired Fox and dropped the rights to the X-Men into Kevin Feige’s lap, we’ve been hearing rumors touting Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian favorite Giancarlo Esposito as either Charles Xavier or Erik Lensherr.

While the rebooted mutants are a long way away from returning to our screens at full pelt, the ball has started rolling via the huge reveal made in the Ms. Marvel finale. Now that the X-gene has been established as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it’s only a matter of time before some major players start making their presences felt.

At no point has the Esposito scuttlebutt reached a consensus as to whether or not he’d be Professor X or Magneto, although the actor has stoked the fires of speculation himself by revealing during a recent convention appearance that not only has he held talks with Marvel Studios about a role in the franchise, but he picked the X-Men figurehead as his preferred candidate.

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing. So, there’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

Naturally, that was all it took for the fandom to begin debating whether or not he’d be better as the good or evil patriarch of the X-Men mythos.

Giancarlo Esposito as the MCU's Professor X will no doubt be the hardest casting choice in capeshit. pic.twitter.com/Q5Gu4kDFzj — Giancarlo Osborn (@ZeroYear97) August 6, 2022

when we get that official giancarlo esposito as professor x confirmation announcement at D23 >>> pic.twitter.com/E8on7w0YzX — mark bcs spoilers (@t4tpilled) August 6, 2022

If Giancarlo Esposito wants to play Professor X, you let him play Professor X. If Giancarlo Esposito wants to play anything, you let him. https://t.co/Q9nDbGp5zf — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) August 7, 2022

Professor X is fine by me. Let him do that. He’d be a perfect Charles Xavier & not playing Magneto or Doom gives him a chance to NOT be a villain lmao. https://t.co/PDuiM8h1zY — Kane J. Webb (@FightOnTwist) August 6, 2022

X-Men Fan Art Casts Giancarlo Esposito As Professor X And Magneto 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Yeah, Giancarlo Esposito would make a perfect Magneto or Professor X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9fJ55D9ugq — ReedReads ☀️ (@ReedReads4) August 7, 2022

I would LOVE Giancarlo Esposito as Magneto rather than Professor X. Magneto is my favourite Marvel villain of all time and he needs to be done right in the MCU. Also Esposito always plays a great villain. Pair him up with whoever plays Xavier and you know it's gonna be peak! pic.twitter.com/8GSawLZVAH — Sam Jones (@TheCBMAuthority) August 7, 2022

I actually want to see Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X a lot more than Magneto.



He's a really talented performer and it would be nice to see him take on a different kind of role instead of another villain. https://t.co/3nS5e4h3nT — Kaden Alexander (@KallixVA) August 7, 2022

If we got a Giancarlo Esposito Magneto I think I’d ascend to the next plane of existence https://t.co/sB2UYJ1xms — Foolian🇲🇽 (@JulsTheSpursFan) August 7, 2022

Despite Esposito’s reference to “Dr. Freeze” indicating that he isn’t exactly clued up on his comic books, confirming he’s spoken to the top brass at Marvel is an interesting wrinkle nonetheless. The mutants are coming sooner rather than later, we’ll just need to wait and see which side of the divide he falls on, if any.