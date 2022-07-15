Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are excited about the rumor that Giancarlo Esposito will be the X-Men’s new Professor Xavier, however many are in disbelief that the word on the street can be trusted. Not only is Esposito rumored to be the psychic leader of the X-Men, but that same supposed leak pinned Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell as the MCU’s version of Scott Summers / Cyclops.

“As always, take this with a grain of salt,” is the message firmly signaling a Reddit post is a list of rumors on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers page. The list of purported MCU leaks are supposedly going to be revealed at the forthcoming San Diego Comic-Con next week and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club Expo in September, including that The Boys actor Anthony Starr will play Dracula in Blade in addition to the X-Men recasting rumors.

Even though the moderators at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers firmly designated the post as a rumor, they also said they “have a tendency to believe most of it” due to other scoopers online corroborating various aspects of it.

One Marvel fan account on Twitter was emphatic that the movie studio behemoth “need[s] to make this happen.”

Another fan contended that even though Esposito as Professor X sounds “fckn amazing,” it also sounds unbelievable.

“I don’t think there’s been better casting,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Please make this true,” another fan pleaded with Marvel.

Another Twitter user seemed to transcend to a new plane of existence at the rumor of Esposito as Professor X, or at least a specific part of their body.

Another fan called Powell being cast as Cyclops “one of the greatest cbm castings if true.”

We must admit, the more we see the side-by-side pictures, the more convinced we become it’d be a match made in heaven.

“We need to talk about how PERFECT @glenpowell would be as Cyclops in the MCU,” another fan wrote.

Another Twitter user called BS on the entire list of supposed leaks, saying “Glenn Powell is too old for Cyclops,” among other reasons.

One thing from the list of rumors fans were absolutely not happy about was the supposed recasting of Daredevil‘s Elektra, with the beloved Elodie Yung being replaced.

Esposito has long been a fan-favorite pick for portraying either Professor X or his nemesis, Magneto, as evidenced by some jaw-dropping fan art that came out back in 2020.

We’ll just have to see if the rumors about Esposito and Powell being the newest members of the X-Men ring true when SDCC unfolds next week as that is supposedly when the rumored announcements will take place.