Here are 5 things we really want to see happen in a potential ‘Beetlejuice 3’

From its unapologetically zany cast of characters to the unorthodox realm of Tim Burton’s well-known aesthetic, it’s clear why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has become a sure-fire Hollywood hit.

Without question, invested moviegoers all around the world have long anticipated a follow-up to Burton’s 1988 classic, and we can now confidently declare that the long-awaited sequel is a true fan service to the widespread Beetlejuice community. And while not every passionate cinephile shares the same opinion about the frenetic follow-up (including here at WGTC), one could certainly argue that even those who found flaws in the movie’s plot and slightly unresolved storylines had a fun time watching and can appreciate the nostalgia it inspired.

As a result of the movie’s success — which includes grossing $373 million at the worldwide box office and earning a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — die-hards are beginning to draw up ideas that could happen in a potential Beetlejuice 3.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice producer Tommy Harper teasing that a third outing is certainly possible and that the “door is open,” we need Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice like we need air. So, let’s dive in and explore 5 things that could happen in a potential third movie.

Beetlejuice finally goes Hawaiian

For those who have followed this familiar franchise for years, it’s certainly well-documented that a sequel had already been planned decades ago. The sequel in question? Well, it gained traction with the working title Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which was set to center around Beetlejuice once again tormenting and being a thorn in the side of the Deetz family as they traveled to Hawaii for vacation.

In the end, the plans for the sequel eventually fell through in the early ‘90s, but what better time than now to revisit those wacky plans and include a small sample of it in a possible third outing? Beetlejuice making a surprise appearance in a Hawaiian shirt? Sign us up.

An appearance and backstory of Lydia’s mother

As much as Lydia Deetz’ mother is mentioned in both Beetlejuice movies and the stage musical, we have not yet been rewarded with her definitive backstory or even a glimpse of what she looks like. So when Lydia’s mother is mentioned in the sequel by Lydia herself while speaking with her stepmother, Delia Deetz, the mention alone made the entire Beetlejuice fandom interested to know more about the character.

Furthermore, the whereabouts of Lydia’s mother could even become a central plot focus in the third movie, with Lydia needing Beetlejuice’s help once again to track her down and perhaps even needing the bio-exorcist’s help communicating with Delia to expedite that process.

More Baby Beetlejuice antics

OK, I think I speak on behalf of the entire Beetlejuice fandom when I say we desperately need to see more of Baby Beetlejuice. Throughout the second movie, Baby Beetlejuice is playfully introduced inside of Lydia’s stomach as she quickly “gives birth” to Baby Beetlejuice due to Beetlejuice’s twisted antics. Audiences are subsequently re-introduced to Baby Beetlejuice near the end of the movie when Lydia has a nightmare about her daughter, Astrid, giving birth to Baby Beetlejuice.

If nothing else, Baby Beetlejuice provides excellent comedic relief and further establishes just how ridiculous and over-the-top Beetlejuice can be when it comes to toying with the minds of the living. Oh, and let’s not forget, we’d like to give an honorable mention to Bob — we definitely need to see more of him, too.

Delia’s experience in the afterlife / her possible resurrection

In the gut-busting sequel, Delia accidentally dies after two venomous snakes bite her during a mourning ceremony for her late husband, Charles. The nature of the death is absolutely ridiculous, with Delia herself insisting that she “died of embarrassment” while explaining exactly what happened to Lydia and Astrid.

With Delia now summoned to the Afterlife, there’s no scenario more perfect than showcasing her new life — which undoubtedly would include being annoyed and frequently visited by Beetlejuice, seeing as he’s also an undead being. Truthfully speaking, we need to see Delia as the secretary for the Afterlife Call Center, of which Beetlejuice himself is the boss.

Lydia marrying Beetlejuice and setting him free

Now, let me start this one off by addressing the elephant in the room. Yes, Lydia is a minor in the first Beetlejuice movie, which has rightfully prompted many fans to express disgust at the thought of these two as a couple. However, I need to make it clear that Beetlejuice does not harbor an attraction to Lydia in the first movie — she is simply his way out of the Afterlife, which unfortunately can only be done if he gets married. Regardless of his desire to get married to simply be free, he maintains his promise to Lydia and helps Adam and Barbara from their exorcism.

Years later, it’s clear that Beetlejuice has developed an admiration and love for Lydia, and one could argue that her mannerisms in the sequel would suggest her own feelings for him have grown. So, what better way for Lydia to keep her promise this time around than by marrying Beetlejuice so that he can finally be free from the Afterlife?

Considering how many promises Beetlejuice has kept, how he helped Lydia see how her ex-fiancé, Rory, was just using her for money, and how he helped Astrid escape from the Afterlife, it feels like the least she could do. Plus, both Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) and Winona Ryder (Lydia) have individually expressed a desire to see the two characters become a couple. Make it happen, Tim!

