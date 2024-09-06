‘The real scene-stealer’: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ fans are celebrating the true star of the sequel, and no, it’s not Michael Keaton

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. After 36 long years of waiting and growing anticipation, the nostalgia-loving masses are currently relishing in the release of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And while Michael Keaton undoubtedly leads the charge as the titular Betelgeuse, there’s absolutely another head-turning character worthy of praise and attention.

Of course, I’m talking about Bob — a zombie-like character who possesses a similar shrunken head appearance in the same vein as many other characters in both the OG Beetlejuice and the sequel. A parade of Bobs is large and in charge, if you will, but die-hards have already decided that this Bob is THE Bob. That being said, I do have to say, Bob feels way more important than other shrunken head characters — if not for the fact that we engage with him much longer in this particular movie, and for the simple fact that he is the lead Shrinker.

At first, Bob appears the same as the rest of the shrunken head characters in the world of the dead, but when his appearance is hilariously altered to resemble Betelgeuse himself — albeit with a shrunken head, of course — that’s where he absolutely shines in the spotlight as one of the best characters in the entire movie.

Whenever Keaton is on screen delivering a whirlwind of wacky antics, Bob isn’t far behind him, standing off in the background of the scene looking confused and unsure of what to do next to help his boss, Betelgeuse, in obvious times of need. Even if that means being pressured about his boss’s whereabouts by Willem Dafoe’s Wolf Jackson.

So, what exactly makes Bob so endearing? I’d have to chalk it up to his unwavering innocence and complete naivety, even when he knows he’s in the path of some sort of danger due to Betelgeuse’s negligence. Through Betelgeuse’s ever-growing errors and mishaps, however, Bob remains loyal in assisting the titular antihero at the Afterlife Call Center.

As devoted moviegoers and Tim Burton stans flock to the theaters in droves to witness the zany comedy flick, many are quickly expressing their undeniable love for Bob and making sure the realm of X hears about it. Hey, if you don’t believe me, check it out for yourself below:

Can we all be clear who the real scene-stealer is in #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice? pic.twitter.com/VtHDTvuo8W — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) September 6, 2024

The real star of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Bob pic.twitter.com/J68HRZzOZy — Ashley Marie 💕 (@craftyashley_) September 6, 2024

Had alot of fun with #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice



It was nice to see Tim go full Burton again.



Also Bob… I just loved Bob pic.twitter.com/Sf3IaMfpY3 — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) September 5, 2024

And if you think fans’ reactions are enough of a celebration for the wildly entertaining character, concession stands selling collectibles and props showcasing Bob provides even more exposure to him. In fact, I’ll take 14 of those right now, if you don’t mind.

But as fantastic as Bob is, he meets a fate that we all weren’t ready for while chomping down on the popcorn in our perfectly designed Beetlejuice buckets. Sadly, it’s Bob’s encounter with Betelgeuse’s ex-wife Delores that results in Bob’s tragic demise as she sucks the soul out of Bob and uses the information to try and locate Betelgeuse — who has spent the entire movie hiding from his ex-wife. Makes sense.

We adored him while he was here on Earth — well, sort of — and he definitely deserves some justice, but there’s simply no denying that Bob was the true scene-stealer in the movie — now he just needs his own spinoff movie. Make it happen, Tim!

