Here’s 6 actors who would crush the role of Jack in Netflix’s ‘Bioshock’ adaptation

Netflix’s live action adaptation of the popular video game Bioshock is still in its early stages, and fans remain on the edge of their seats for the news of which actor will front the upcoming film as protagonist Jack.

Oscar nominee Francis Lawrence, director of four of the famous Hunger Games films will be the man behind the cameras for the upcoming action thriller, and while we have our dream casting for all the characters, no official announcement has been made.

Bioshock follows the life of Jack, a genetically altered human who stumbles upon Rapture, an underwater futuristic city that houses several secrets and otherworldly entities. In the video game, Jack is silent and is controlled by the players, so the Netflix adaptation will most likely go a different route and grant the lead character the chance to speak.

There are probably several notable actors who are being sought out for the role of the mysterious protagonist, but here’s our picks for the ones strongly suited to portray Bioshock’s Jack.

Ryan Gosling

Image via Netflix

Gosling has proved he is an action hero for a long time now, with solid roles in Drive, Blade Runner, and most recently, The Gray Man. Bringing the role of Jack to life would be a cinch for this multi talented and versatile leading man.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Image via Universal Pictures

Another obvious choice for the role of Jack is the brilliant Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s shown off his ruthless side in action thrillers like End of Watch and Ambulance. Gyllenhaal clearly knows how to embody a shooter in film, so he’s got to be on the forefront of the potential stars to cast.

Chris Hemsworth

Image via Netflix

The MCU staple is easily one of the surest picks to take on Jack. From his muscular build, incredible acting skills, and unforgettable action moments throughout his career, Hemsworth would have no problem succeeding in the role. Take some time out to watch Extraction and you’ll see why.

Tom Hardy

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With his striking looks reminiscent of a true bad boy, Tom Hardy has more than enough spunk to excel at portraying Jack on film. The English actor has some very convincing action roles under his belt, and this would be a way to further his impeccable catalogue.

Chris Evans

Image via Netflix

Evans turned heads as the antagonist in Netflix’s The Gray Man, and that solidified his versatility as a leading man. The muscular star could easily take on Jack, and score some more points for being the action star we know him to be.

Chris Pratt

Image via Amazon Studios

Far removed from his hilarious role in Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt has quickly become one of Hollywood’s leading stars, and with his frequent turn as an action hero, a Bioshock adaptation should be a walk in the park for him.