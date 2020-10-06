Here’s How Alexander Skarsgard Could Look As The MCU’s Alternate Thor

Distracting blonde eyebrows aside, it was clear that Marvel had made the right call in casting Chris Hemsworth as the title character in Thor almost as soon as he showed up. The relative unknown brought the perfect blend of charisma, screen presence, comic timing and physicality to the role, and has gone on to become one of the MCU’s most popular characters over the last decade.

As is the case anytime the franchise is on the hunt for a new marquee superhero, though, the casting process was extensive and exhaustive, with every rising star in Hollywood desperate for the chance to secure what would be a career defining opportunity. The likes of Charlie Hunnam, Joel Kinnaman and even Tom Hiddleston and Liam Hemsworth tested for the role before the latter’s older sibling was chosen.

Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation making the rounds recently that the MCU could be introducing alternate versions of familiar faces as the multiverse blows the doors off the possibilities for what could happen in Phase Four and beyond, with John Krasinski and Tom Cruise rumored to show up as Captain America and Iron Man, respectively. Now, some new fan art from Art of Time Travel imagines how The Legend of Tarzan and True Blood star Alexander Skarsgard could look as the multiverse’s new God of Thunder, which you can check out below.

As hard as it would be to accept anyone other than Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the Skarsgards are basically the Scandinavian Hemsworths anyway at this point, with Alexander’s brothers Gustaf and Bill also successful actors in their own right much like the Australian trio of Chris, Liam and Luke. As such, he’d certainly be an interesting choice for the role, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Marvel has planned for us.