Marvel Reportedly Wants John Krasinski As Alternate Universe Captain America

Ever since Marvel Studios reacquired the rights to the Fantastic Four, John Krasinski has found himself heavily linked to the role of Reed Richards. There’s been plenty of fan art created that imagines how he would look as the character, and he’s admitted that it would be a conversation he’d be more than willing to have.

Of course, the 40 year-old almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decade ago when he was on the final shortlist of contenders to play the title hero in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, Chris Evans was always the first choice given that he was offered the part three times before he finally relented and signed on to what would become the defining performance of his entire career.

But one way or another, it appears as though Kevin Feige wants the former Office star and director of A Quiet Place to board the franchise. While he may no longer be in the running for the aforementioned Richards, sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us Fast & Furious 9 would be heading to outer space long before it was confirmed by Michelle Rodriguez, and that Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw – say that Krasinski might yet end up playing the iconic star-spangled superhero in an upcoming MCU flick.

According to our intel, following on from the news that Feige wants to load up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with cameos, including a possible role for Tom Cruise as an alternate Tony Stark, we’re told that he’s also planning on introducing an alternate version of Captain America and would like Krasinki to take on the part. Of course, fans might not want to see anyone other than Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, but most would be in agreement that while he would have been the wrong fit the first time around, 2020’s John Krasinski would make for a solid Captain America from an alternate timeline in the MCU.