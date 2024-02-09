Do we know the official title for ‘Deadpool 3?’

Deadpool 3. That’s just what the movie is called, isn’t it? Ever since Fox released Deadpool 2 way back in the Before Times (before the Disney takeover, before COVID, before Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham… you choose) of 2018, Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting a movie we’ve always known as Deadpool 3. But now that it’s almost here, we’re learning that we might have to adjust to a different name for it.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise given that we’re living in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, aka the saga that’s previously brought us such awkward appellations as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apparently the days when a superhero film could be simply called Iron Man 2 are long behind us. Given the sharp subversive stylings of the Deadpool franchise, though, we can understand why Reynolds and company would want to have some fun with the title.

But what is the “real” name of Deadpool 3?

What is Deadpool 3 actually called?

Photo via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

We won’t know for sure until the Deadpool 3 trailer gets here on Super Bowl Sunday, but it’s widely rumored that the film will actually go by the title Deadpool & Friend.

If this does turn out to be the official title, you can totally see what they are going for there. Deadpool & Friend would be the perfect, in-character way for the movie to poke fun at Hugh Jackman’s much-anticipated return as Wolverine while also paying homage to Reynolds and Jackman’s beloved social media slinging matches.

As with the meaningless Quantumania and, in particular, the too-generic The Marvels, however, does Deadpool & Friend run the risk of being too clever for its own good? It may be a controversial film but DC’s Batman v Superman made $875 million back in the day thanks to that canny combination of superhero names. It might be a more boring title, but would Deadpool and Wolverine better suit the movie in the long-run? Or are folks guaranteed to flock to theaters to see it, whatever it’s called? We’d hope it’s the latter, but Marvel’s box office performance in 2023 suggests it’s not a given.

Nevertheless, Deadpool & Friend would be a hilarious title that promises DP’s signature snark and humor is healthier than ever now that he’s in the MCU. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.