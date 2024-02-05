‘Deadpool 3’ revelations loom as Kevin Feige spills first look at new title we weren’t expecting

It’s all about Deadpool 3. With no other Marvel Studios movie releases coming in 2024, it’s entirely up to Ryan Reynolds’ incoming threequel, his inaugural MCU outing, to relaunch what was once cinema’s most unshakeable franchise to its former heights. What’s exciting, then, is that everything we thought we knew about the movie might just be a lie.

As the Watcher might say, what if… Deadpool 3 is not actually Deadpool 3? Marvel Studios’ El Presidente himself Kevin Feige appeared on stage at the Saturn Awards on the night of Feb. 4 and was basically a walking spoiler. Fans will know that Feige is never seen without one of his custom-made baseball caps that promote whatever the next Marvel project is. Well, now he’s unveiled his Deadpool 3 hat, which not only reveals the film’s updated logo but offers our first hint at its new title. The problem? We can’t quite make it out.

I’ll get to the logo in a moment, but first: What’s this about a new title? While the front of Feige’s cap revealed the logo, as he walked off stage, we got a glimpse at the film’s title written on the back. Unfortunately, no clear look at the writing has emerged as yet. All we can say for sure is that it’s not called simply Deadpool 3 and has a longer subtitle, in keeping with the Multiverse Saga’s obsession with overlong names (see Doctor Strange 2 and Quantumania).

Kevin Feige’s hat appears to reveal the official title for ‘DEADPOOL 3’.



What do you think the final name will be? #Deadpool3 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wdkn84n255 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates77) February 5, 2024

Those on Reddit are interpreting the title as “Deadpool: Cage 4 Suit-Up,” but that doesn’t really seem to make too much sense — unless we’re reaching an all-new era of truly meaningless Marvel titles. Given the prominence of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the new logo, others are pondering if the movie might be called something like Deadpool and Wolverine.

Yes, the logo for DP3 — or whatever it’s called — promises that both Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Logan are the joint leads of this enterprise, with their insignias merged together in one fangasming graphic.

Here's an official look at the updated logo for '#Deadpool3' pic.twitter.com/mEHmOyQU75 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) February 5, 2024

When will we get our first look at Deadpool 3?

Image via 20th Century Fox

With Feige daring to go outside with a spoiler on his head, this is only raising fans’ hopes that our first proper look at Deadpool 3 is imminent. Sure enough, all eyes are looking to Super Bowl Sunday delivering a teaser trailer for the long-awaited outing. Remember, the film itself won’t be here until July 26, so Marvel has to walk a careful line between hyping us up early but also not giving away all its secrets too soon. So don’t expect to find out everything straight away.

And yet the teaser will no doubt make official whatever the real title is, as well as offer some small sample of footage of Reynolds and Jackman together in costume. So watch out for that potential trailer come Sunday, Feb. 11.